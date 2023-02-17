Washington Legislature sees first Latino caucus

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The first ever Latino caucus has been created in the Washington State Legislature, consisting of eight House Democrats and three Senate Democrats, according to a press release from the Washington House Democrats.
The members held the caucus’ first meeting in February, electing Representative Lillian Ortiz-Self (D-Wash.) as caucus chair. The Latino Democratic Caucus (LDC) is meant to “ensure that the experiences, needs, and solutions of Latino people throughout Washington state are represented, prioritized, and realized in the legislative process,” according to the press release.
“I am not the first Latina to serve in the Legislature, but I was certainly the only one when I was elected to the House almost a decade ago. It felt a little lonely in that sense,” said Rep. Ortiz-Self. “Over these years, seeing how we grew in numbers after every election was encouraging; we are finally beginning to catch up in representation with the diverse communities that we serve.”
The remaining members of the LDC are:
- 5th Legislative District Representative Bill Ramos
- 37th Legislative District Senator Rebecca Saldaña
- 34th Legislative District Representative Emily Alvarado
- 23rd Legislative District Representative Tarra Simmons
- 46th Legislative District Senator Javier Valdez
- 49th Legislative District Representative Monica Stonier
- 38th Legislative District Representative Julio Cortés
- 29th Legislative District Representative Sharlett Mena
- 26th Legislative District Senator Emily Randall
- 30th Legislative District Representative Kristine Reeves
“We are excited to expand and coordinate our representation of Washington's Latino communities in the Legislature,” said Rep. Ramos (D-Wash.). “While we all identify as Latinos in the LDC, we have a good mix of people with a wide range of interests, but our shared goal is to empower the voices of Latinos throughout the state.”
The press release states that LDC members will advocate for policy change together when it is rooted in Latino history and culture. They reportedly want a Washington state without discrimination toward Latino people and communities, with hopes that all Latino Washingtonians know the resources and opportunities available to them.
“It’s long overdue for Washington Latinos to have a formal, established caucus at the state level to work on legislation that levels the playing field through equity, and reflects the betterment of our community in all areas, including economic development, healthcare, education, civic engagement, and civil rights,” said Ortiz-Self.
