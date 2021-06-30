PROSSER - Washington state is taking another step in the direction of normalcy after the pandemic began roughly 16 months ago.
Business owners and customers alike have been waiting for the day they can go to a store or restaurant and not have to worry about capacity limits, social distancing, or mask requirements.
Although the some are eager to get back to the way life use to be, some might be hesitant to jump right in to a fully open society.
This has given the impression to business owners that there may not be a significant change in customer attendance on day one of reopening.
Marty Taylor, owner of Brewminatti in Prosser expects to see a more normal presence in his coffee shop, but not until a few months after this reopen date.
"People who are eager to go out have been going out and doing things, getting coffee, seeing concerts," Taylor said. "Others are just kinda dipping their toe into the water and feeling things out."
Some resilience is to be expected after people have become adjusted to the restrictions COVID put on the community.
"I think this is all new territory for us," Taylor said. "I mean, we don't know what it is like to come out of a pandemic, so a goal for us is to get back to the normal things we do; coffee and food and concerts."
Taylor said that the reopening process is something he and his staff have been waiting for since March of 2020.
Taylor is confident that Brewminatti is ready for their normal business again, but also mentioned that the employee shortage is impacting the planning for a normal operation.