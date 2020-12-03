Washington Medical Commission warn pharmacies and practitioners of new scam

OLYMPIA, WA - The Washington Medical Commission (WMC) has been alerted that scam artists are calling pharmacies and practitioners posing as the WMC and using our phone number.
These scam artists have increased the deceptiveness of their tactics. They claim to be the DEA, FBI or other agency looking into a prescription error and have some personal identifiers. They have asked for social security numbers, cell phone numbers and money.
Please be aware this is not how the WMC, state regulators, and state medical boards operate. The WMC will never call you asking for private information or looking for payment.
The public should be skeptical of anyone claiming to be with the WMC making such demands. If you receive a call like this and have questions, please contact us at Medical.Commission@wmc.wa.gov.