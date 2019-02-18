The Brooklyn Nets Shooting Guard and Chelan native, Joe Harris, made 12 straight shots in the final round and went a staggering 15 for 18 on Moneyballs – the shots worth the most – to win the 3-point title. He finished with 26 of a possible 34 points in the final round, beating Curry by two. Sacramento’s Buddy Hield was third with 19 final-round points.

Harris competed in his first ever 3-point contest and he couldn't have pictured a better ending.

Curry beat Harris in the first round with 27 points while Harris finished with 25. Harris edged the Warriors star 26 to 24 in the NBA All-Star 3-point shooting contest. Curry came up short with 24 as he missed one of his last "Moneyballs" to tie Harris.

Harris defeated the reining champion in Devin Booker as well.

“Obviously, it’s incredible,” Harris said. “Steph is the greatest shooter of all time. But, again, shooting off of the rack for a minute is not indicative of being a better shooter than Steph Curry. I don’t want anybody to get it twisted at all.”

Harris grew up watching his dad, Joe Harris Sr., coach the boy's basketball team at Chelan High.

As a kid, Harris wrote goals from his favorite NBA athletes and goals he wanted to accomplish. One of the goals? To shoot at least 1,000 times a day.

He played all four years at Chelan High School under the coaching of his father.

During his Senior Year, Harris averaged 26.6, 8 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 4.4 steals and 1.5 blocks a game. He led the Mountain Goats to the fifth place in the Class 1A state tournament.

That same year, Harris was named Washington Mr. Basketball and Gatorade Washington Player of the Year.

He went on to play at the University of Virginia for the next four years where he earned multiple awards and honors from the ACC.

In 2014, he was drafted with the 33rd overall pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Two years later, he was traded to the Orlando Magic after suffering a season ending injury and was waived by the team. He would sign a contract with the Brooklyn Nets in the summer of 2016.

He is the first Nets player to ever win the contest.

The event took place on Saturday as part of the All-Star weekend festivities.

The Brooklyn Nets were also represented in the All-Star game by point guard D'Angelo Russell.