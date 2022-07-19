WASHINGTON -
Washington and Oregon rank in the top five for the states with the best teen drivers. Washington ranks second while Oregon ranks fifth.
Many teens look forward to becoming old enough to drive, but this exciting coming-of-age can be a death sentence for thousands of teens each year.
Motor vehicle deaths are the second leading cause of death among teens 16 to 19-years-old.
Motor vehicle crashes involving 15- to 19-year-olds result in around $4.8 billion per year in costs from medical expenses and work loss. That’s not counting the costs of auto maintenance, insurance premiums, possible traffic citations and other vehicular incidents — expenses that can pile up over time.
The study by WalletHub analyzed the teen-driving environment in each of the 50 states using 23 key metrics.
WalletHub analyzed the teen-driving environment in the 50 states across three key dimensions: 1) Safety, 2) Economic Environment and 3) Driving Laws.
WalletHub graded each metric on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions for teen drivers. For metrics marked with an asterisk (*), the square root of the population was used to calculate the “Number of Residents” in order to avoid overcompensating for minor differences across states.
WalletHub compared the weighted average across all metrics to calculate its overall score and used the resulting scores to rank-order our sample. The scoring system is listed below:
Safety – Total Points: 50
- Teen Driver Fatalities per 100,000 Teens: Double Weight (~8.00 Points)
- Vehicle Miles Traveled per Capita: Half Weight (~2.00 Points)
- Traffic Indiscipline: Full Weight (~4.00 Points)
Note: This is a composite metric that measures incidents due to poor behavior: phone use, speeding, aggressive acceleration, harsh braking, and poor turning.
- Teen “Under the Influence” Traffic Violations per 100,000 Teens: Full Weight (~4.00 Points)
- Share of Teen Drinking & Driving: Full Weight (~4.00 Points)
- Share of Teen Texting/Emailing While Driving: Full Weight (~4.00 Points)
- Share of Teenagers Aged 18 to 24 Always or Nearly Always Wearing a Seatbelt: Double Weight (~8.00 Points)
- Cost of Teen Crash-Related Deaths per 100,000 Teens: Full Weight (~4.00 Points)
- Quality of Roads: Double Weight (~8.00 Points)
- Driving Schools per Capita*: Full Weight (~4.00 Points)
Economic Environment – Total Points: 20
- Maximum Cost of Speeding Ticket: Half Weight (~1.33 Points)
- Maximum Cost of Red-Light Ticket: Half Weight (~1.33 Points)
- Maximum Amount of First-Offense Fines for Not Wearing Seat Belt: Half Weight (~1.33 Points)
- Premium Increase After Adding Teen Driver to Parent’s Auto-Insurance Policy: Double Weight (~5.33 Points)
- Average Cost of Car Repairs: Full Weight (~2.67 Points)
- Average Gas Prices: Double Weight (~5.33 Points)
- Punitiveness of Insurance Companies Toward High-Risk Drivers: Full Weight (~2.67 Points)
Note: This metric is based on WalletHub’s “States with the Highest & Lowest Insurance-Premium Penalties for High-Risk Drivers” ranking.
Driving Laws – Total Points: 30
- Provision of Teen Driver's Graduated Driver Licensing (GDL) Program Laws: Full Weight (~6.00 Points)
- Presence of Occupant-Protection Laws: Full Weight (~6.00 Points)
- Presence of Impaired-Driving Laws: Half Weight (~3.00 Points)
- Presence of Distracted-Driving/Texting-While-Driving Laws: Full Weight (~6.00 Points)
- Presence of Red-Light & Speeding-Camera Laws: Half Weight (~3.00 Points)
- Leniency Toward DUI Violations: Full Weight (~6.00 Points)
Note: This metric is based on WalletHub’s “Strictest & Most Lenient States on DUI” ranking.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.