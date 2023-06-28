TRI-CITIES, Wash.- The federal FAFSA form deadline is Friday, June 30.
Students seeking financial aid should complete the FAFSA form by this deadline to ensure they will be considered for financial aid for the 2023-2024 academic year.
According to LendingTree, Washington state is paced to have the second-largest fall in FAFSA submissions (30.3% less in the first quarter) relative to two years prior.
Information on how to apply can be found on the FAFSA website.
