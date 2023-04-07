OLYMPIA, Wash.- Governor Jay Inslee signed Senate Bill 5319 into law on April 6 that will provide a regulated pet insurance marketplace for pet owners in Washington.
SB 5319 was sponsored by Sen. Derek Stanford (D-Bothell) and will go into effect on July 23.
“This legislation sets a floor for quality and consistency between plans in the pet insurance market, similar to the way Obamacare did in the health insurance market," said Sen. Stanford.
According to a Washington State Senate Democrats press release, the new law puts protections for insurance customers in place, requires disclosures about coverage and will require training and licensing for insurance sellers.
