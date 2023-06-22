WASHINGTON, D.C.- Tariffs on U.S. apple imports to India have been lifted in what is being considered a major win for Washington state apple farmers.
The Office of the United States Trade Representative announced an agreement with India to lift tariffs on US apple exports on June 22 and lawmakers and politicians from Washington are celebrating.
Rep. Kin Schrier released the following statement: "The removal of this tariff is a lifesaver for tree fruit growers in Washington state. They saw a $120 million market dwindle to $3 million because of retaliatory tariffs imposed by India. Orchardists were on the brink of losing their family farms. Since taking office, I have called on the United States Trade Representative’s office to push India to remove these tariffs, and I am grateful to Ambassador Katherine Tai for making this possible. Family farmers in WA-08 know that I hear them and I’m fighting for them; that I want what’s best for trade, their livelihoods, for Wenatchee Valley, and Washington state."
Sen. Maria Cantwell gave the following statement in a press release on the lifting of the tariff: “Today is a very good day for Washington's world-famous apples and an huge boost to Washington state's agriculture economy. India has announced it is lifting retaliatory tariffs that all but shut down the Indian market for Washington's more than 1,400 apple growers and now our growers will once again have access to this $120 million market."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.