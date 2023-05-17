OLYMPIA, Wash,- Families of Washington still have time to enroll with the Guaranteed Education Tuition program for its 2022-2023 enrollment period. The enrollment period closes on May 31.
The GET program is Washington's 529 prepaid tuition program. It allows for Washington families to start saving for future education costs.
According to WA529, this year's purchase price of a GET unit exactly matches the payout value, providing an opportunity to prepay future tuition costs by locking in today's rates.
"Whether your student's future plans include college, trade school, or another form of career-readiness training, GET is a great way to ensure those dreams become reality," said Washington College Saving Plans director Luke Minor.
The GET program has been available since 1998 and has allowed Washington families to save billions of dollars towards higher education expenses.
"The current economic environment is an important reminder of the unique value that GET can provide a family looking for peace of mind as they prepare for their student's educational future," said Minor.
Once a GET account is open, the final day to add units to an existing account at the current price of $116.63 is June 25. Accounts can be opened online on WA529's website.
