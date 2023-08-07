OLYMPIA, Wash.- Washington Public Works approves $4.37 million for eight critical infrastructure projects.
Benton County and Walla Walla County are included in the approved projects. The awards support roads and streets, domestic water, sanitary sewer, and solid waste, recycling and organics infrastructure.
Benton County:
The Washington Public Works Board says that the City of Richland will get a $500,000 loan for the Horn Rapids Landfill Expansion and Organics Processing project.
Walla Walla County:
A loan of $427,130 will go to the City of College Place for the Reservoir #4 Design project.
For more information on Public Works Board programs and funding opportunities, visit pwb.wa.gov.
