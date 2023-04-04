OLYMPIA — Washington has purchased a three-year supply of mifepristone, a common abortion medication, ahead of a Texas ruling that could rescind the Food and Drug Administration approval of the drug.
Gov. Jay Inslee and Democratic lawmakers on Tuesday announced the purchase along with legislation that would allow the Department of Corrections to distribute the 30,000 doses to health providers.
Mifepristone is commonly used in abortions within the first 10 weeks of a pregnancy. A Texas judge is expected to release a ruling soon in a case that could order the FDA to rescind its approval of the drug, severely restricting the ability of providers and pharmacists to purchase it.
“Washington will not sit by idly and risk the devastating consequences of inaction,” Inslee said in prepared remarks. “We are not afraid to take action to protect our rights.”
Inslee said Tuesday he ordered the Department of Corrections, using its pharmacy license, to purchase the medication last month. The shipment was delivered on March 31.
The Texas ruling could end the ability of providers and pharmacists to purchase the medication, but Inslee’s office said purchasing the medication now would allow Washington health providers to still have access to it, despite the ruling.
Democratic lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow the department to distribute the doses to health providers. A number of policy cutoffs have already passed this legislative session, but majority Democratic lawmakers will likely make this legislation a priority in the final weeks of the session that ends April 23.
Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s office was in Spokane last week asking a judge to temporarily block any further restriction of access to the drug, as the country awaits the Texas ruling. Ferguson is also leading a coalition of states in another lawsuit that would require the Biden administration to abandon some restrictions when prescribing mifepristone, such as requiring that it be prescribed by certain medical professionals.
The state Department of Health estimates there are about 800 medication abortions in Washington every month, which Inslee’s office says accounts for about 60% of abortions in the state.
The fight over access to mifepristone is just another piece in the fallout since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year. Since then, individual states have introduced a myriad of laws either restricting or expanding access to abortions.
Washington Democrats have made expanding access to reproductive health care a priority this session. Republicans in Washington, however, have said the proposals are unnecessary as Washington made abortion legal decades ago.
“We do not have an issue with access,” Senate Minority Leader John Braun, R-Centralia, said Tuesday. “It is what it is.”
Some Democratic proposals still making their way through the Legislature would protect consumers’ health data, protect providers’ licenses when they provide abortion care or gender-affirming care and would remove cost sharing for abortion services.
Another proposal still alive in the Legislature is a “shield law,” which would prohibit Washington courts and law enforcement from issuing or enforcing subpoenas, aiding criminal investigations or making arrests at the request of another state seeking information about cases related to reproductive health services or gender-affirming treatment.
Supporters say the shield law is especially important as a number of states, including neighboring Idaho, pass laws restricting people from going to other states to get abortions.
A bill in Idaho that would make it a crime to help a minor seek an abortion in another state or obtain medication to induce an abortion is currently awaiting the final signature of Gov. Brad Little. Those who commit what the bill calls “abortion trafficking” would be subject to two to five years in prison, according to the bill. Abortion is already illegal in Idaho at all states of pregnancy with defenses for cases of rape and incest.
Last week, Inslee called Idaho’s new law “unacceptable” and pointed to Washington’s proposed shield law as possibly helping people trying to seek abortions in Washington. However, he said Washington’s law can only protect people from being prosecuted for what they did in Washington and couldn’t control what happens in Idaho courts.
