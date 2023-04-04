On March 15, 2023, in Texas, federal Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk heard a case filed by the Alliance Defending Freedom challenging the Food and Drug Administration's approval of medical abortion pills, specifically those containing mifepristone. The drug is typically taken as the first in a two-part sequence that also includes misoprostol. The Alliance Defending Freedom was one of the organizations that supported the Mississippi case that eventually led to the Supreme Court's Dobbs v. Jackson decision, overturning Roe v. Wade.

Hey Jane, a telemedicine startup specializing in providing medical abortion pills, reported that traffic on its site increased more than tenfold directly after the Dobbs decision. Similar trends were observed by other abortion pill providers, such as Plan C. Medication abortions account for more than half of all abortions (53%) in the U.S., according to the Guttmacher Institute.