Wash. —
The United Health Foundation found Washington to be the eighth healthiest state for seniors in the America’s Health Rankings Senior Report. The ranking puts Washington ahead of Oregon and Montana, who ranked 12 and 20 respectively.
The report analyzed states on five categories; Social and economic factors, Physical environment, Clinical care and Behaviors, which all influence Health Outcomes.
The high ranking comes from the state’s low early death rate, high SNAP participation among impoverished adults and low prevalence of seniors with multiple chronic conditions.
Despite its high ranking, Washington ranked dead last for depression. Between 2011 and 2020, the rate of adults 65 and older with depression increased from 12.6% to 20%. The state also saw increases in drug deaths and physical inactivity.
