Washington ranks fifth healthiest state to live in

Wash. — Washington state was among the healthiest of states in a Innerbody Research study that used data to determine where are the healthiest places to live. In analysis of each state’s smoker percentage, reported health, healthy eating searches, gym searches and the number of gyms and healthy restaurants, Washington ranked fifth.
Washington was preceded by California, who ranked first, Colorado, Utah and Oregon. The least healthy state was West Virginia, followed by South Dakota, Wyoming, North Dakota and Mississippi.
Washington has lower obesity rates than California, but its high percentage of nonsmokers and healthy searches boosted the state to first. Plus, eight of the top 20 fittest cities in the report were in California.
When looking at eating habits only, Oregon takes the lead as the healthiest state. California isn’t far behind at second place, and Washington ranks eighth. The city of Portland ranked in the top healthiest cities.
When looking only at fitness data, California ranks back at first due to a high number of fitness locations per 10,000 residents. Washington falls to tenth place for the most fit state, but Seattle does make it on the fittest cities list.
