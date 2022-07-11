Washington ranks fourth best state for wellness

Life Extension conducted a study to determine the best and worst states for wellness in the country for 2022 based on 11 metrics. Each state was scored across each metric, measuring how it compares to the national average. The metrics were sorted into three categories: physical/mental health, parks and Google trends. The points were added for each category; the best states for wellness had the highest scores.
California ranked the best state in the country for wellness, with 1.09 points in physical and mental health, 1 point in parks and 1.15 points in Google trends, a total of 3.16.
Washington didn’t score far behind, with a total of 3.10 earning the state fourth place. Arizona ranked second with 3.15 points, followed by Florida with 3.12 points.
Idaho ranked 16 with 2.42, and Oregon ranked 23 with 2.23.
The worst three states for wellness, according to the study, are Louisiana with 1.86 points, Oklahoma with 1.84 points and Alabama with 1.83.
The study used data from the CDC’s Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System in its analysis of physical and mental health. It weighed the best and worst states for physical health, mental health, sleep and exercise, based on these reports. Interestingly, Washington was only top-ranking in one of the four categories, and in the worst-ranking for two of them.
According to the study, Washington is the fifth worst for physical health, based on “the percentage of adults who reported no poor physical health days in the past two weeks.” Only 57% was reported in Washington. The same goes for mental health, based on “the percentage of adults who reported no poor mental health days in the past two weeks.” Again, Washington was fifth worst with 57%, compared to Illinois, the best with 70%.
Washington was not in the best or worst for sleep, which considered “the percentage of adults who reported getting at least seven hours of sleep in the past 24-hour period.”
The state’s top-ranking was in exercise, based on “the percentage of adults who report doing any physical exercise in the past month.” Washington was third best with 82.2%, compared to number one Utah’s 84.1%.
Additionally, the study ranked the states with the highest and lowest relative search volume of six wellness topics; meditation, yoga, mindfulness, healthy diet, vitamins and supplements; ranked on a scale of 0-100. Washington did not rank in any of the categories, except supplements. Washington was fourth best for supplements, scoring a 95.
