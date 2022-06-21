Washington ranks fourth in health systems, COVID response

OLYMPIA, Wash. —
Washington state ranked fourth in the nation in overall health system performance and in overall COVID-19 response in the Commonwealth Fund’s 2022 State Health System Performance Scorecard.
“This ranking is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire ecosystem of health partners in Washington,” said Dr. Umair Shah, State Secretary of Health. “The foundation of health is what continues to allow us to thrive, as well as strive toward a stronger future.”
The scorecard system examined health care access and if people are getting the right care, at the right time and in the right setting. It also asked how healthy Americans are in each state.
Overall, 45 indicators were evaluated. Washington ranked well in numerous indicators, including:
- Maximum possible medical bills paid out-of-pocket as a share of state median income - first in nation
- People with medical debt - fourth in nation
- Children ages 0-18 with insurance - ninth in nation
- Infant mortality - fifth in nation
- Avoidable hospital use and cost - seventh in nation
- Racial and ethnic equity - ninth in nation
For the first time, the scorecard also evaluated how each state responded to and managed the COVID-19 pandemic. Seven new indicators were analyzed. Washington was top-ranked in COVID-19 hospital admissions and in days of hospital staffing shortages during COVID-19.
Washington ranked tenth in access and affordability, 14th in prevention and treatment, eleventh in healthy lives and 21st in income disparity. Of the 45 indicators analyzed, Washington improved in 15 and had little-to-no change in 21.
“The Commonwealth Fund data show Washington’s intentional efforts to build an affordable, accessible, and equitable health care delivery system are paying off,” said Sue Birch, Health Care Authority Director. “Many partners work together to help connect Washingtonians not just to coverage but high-quality care when they need it. We must continue innovating to better serve our state’s residents, including those with low incomes, who are living with behavioral health conditions, or are experiencing the impacts of the pandemic.”
Washington was bottom-ranked in hospital 30-day mortality, adults with inappropriate lower back imaging and hospitals with above average patient experience ratings.
The full Washington scorecard is available here:
