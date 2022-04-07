WASHINGTON, D.C. —
The state of Washington has been allocated $370 million in federal transit funding for Fiscal Year 2022 through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, according to the Federal Transit Administration report. Washington received $276 million last year, seeing a 33.7% increase.
The Kennewick-Pasco major metropolitan area was allocated $9,666,662.
Under $100 million will be distributed through the Washington State Department of Transportation. It estimates $1,225,330 for Walla Walla, $2,497,883 for Wenatchee and $2,212,949 for Yakima.
“For the shipyard worker who rides the pre-dawn bus every morning, or the retiree with monthly medical appointments, this announcement means more reliable, more comfortable transit service,” said Senator Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.). “Transit agencies across Washington will put this funding toward the day-to-day operation of our buses, light rail lines, ferries, and paratransit services.”
Through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Washington is expected to get $1.79 billion over the next five years for public transit.
