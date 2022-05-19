OLYMPIA, Wash. -
Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced that opioid manufacturer Mallinckrodt will pay Washington more than $18 million for it's role in fueling the opioid epidemic.
Mallinckrodt is one of the largest pharmaceutical manufacturers in the United States and made a generic version of oxycodone.
Mallinckrodt filed for bankruptcy in October 2020 after several state's Attorney Generals, including Ferguson, filed lawsuits against the company.
The company now has 18 months to decide how it will make payments to the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.