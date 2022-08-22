OLYMPIA, Wash. — A man in Whatcom County was discovered as Washington’s first local human case of the tick-borne disease anaplasmosis on August 8, 2022. The man is in his 80s and is now recovering after hospitalization for the severe disease, according to the Washington state Department of Health.
It is presumed he was bitten by an infected tick while working on brush in Mason County. The spread of anaplasmosis in Washington has been credited to the western blacklegged tick, which can be found in western Washington and the eastern slopes of the Cascades. Many of these ticks are not infected with the disease, but the only method of prevention is to avoid tick bites.
All of the previous human cases of anaplasmosis in Washington have been attributed to travel outside of the country. Up until now, only dogs had gotten the disease in the state, according to the state DOH.
Symptoms of anaplasmosis include fever, headache, muscle aches, nausea/vomiting/loss of appetite. These symptoms can be mild to moderate, starting a week or two after an infected bite. The disease can be treated with antibiotics, but can cause severe illnesses if left untreated or in immunocompromised people.
“Not all tick bites will cause disease,” said Scott Lindquist, MD, MPH, the state epidemiologist for communicable diseases. “However, people across Washington are at risk for tick-borne illnesses and should take precautions to prevent tick bites.”
To protect people and pets from tick bites:
Avoid wooded, brushy areas with tall grass and fallen leaves
If in a tick habitat, cover exposed skin with light-colored clothing
Apply EPA-registered insect repellants
Carefully check all people and pets after leaving a potential tick habitat
Shower after outdoor activity to wash off unattached ticks
If you find ticks, remove them immediately with fine-tipped tweezers and clean with antiseptic
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.