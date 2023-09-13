OLYMPIA, Wash.- The Office of the Washington State Insurance Commissioner has released that 14 health insurers have been approved to sell in Washington's 2024 individual health insurance market.
Health insurance rates purchased by individuals will increase by an average of 8.9% next year.
In his announcement, Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler said, "I'm deeply concerned at what these increases mean for individuals and their families. We need to do the hard work of getting at the underlying costs of health care.”
According to Leslie Bennett, Policy and Communications Specialist for Northwest Health Law Advocates, 4 out of 5 Washington residents surveyed said they are worried about healthcare affordability.
“Last year, we worked hard with legislators on solutions to tamp down on these prices, but big players in the health industry made sure they didn’t make it across the finish line,” said Northwest Health Law Advocates Deputy Director Emily Brice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.