Washington residents can dispose of prescription drugs and vaping products at take-back events

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 25 TO 30. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST WASHINGTON AND CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST OREGON. * WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PDT FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...A SECOND NIGHT OF FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS, OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR PLUMBING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE- GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING. &&