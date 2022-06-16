Washington’s 2021 average annual wage increase is the second largest on record

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington’s average annual wage grew by 7.5% in 2021 to $82,508, according to the state Employment Security Department. The strong demand for workers and hiring difficulties across different sectors drove average wage growth in 2021 to the second largest increase on record.
All industry sectors experienced average wage growth in 2021. The greatest wage growth occurred in industry sectors with large numbers of lower-wage workers, such as:
Leisure & hospitality, up 14.2%
Transportation and warehousing, up 7.6%
Retail trade, up 6.5%
The average weekly wage also rose from $1,475 in 2020 to $1,586 in 2021. These figures include only those wages that are covered by unemployment insurance.
Below is a summary of how average annual wage affects benefits and taxes.
The change was driven by a 2.9% increase in the number of jobs in covered employment and a 10.6% increase in total earnings, which grew by nearly $25.7 billion in 2021. The average number of workers in Washington covered by unemployment insurance rose from 3,166,878 in 2020 to 3,257,983 in 2021 – an increase of 91,105 workers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.