Washington’s Beef Community Delivers Nutritious Beef to Second Harvest’s Mobile Markets this Holiday Season

YAKIMA, WA - It’s estimated that 2.2 million Washingtonians are currently facing food insecurity, which is more than double what was reported at the start of the pandemic.
This December Second Harvest is partnering with Washington’s Beef Community to address the increased need by providing holiday roasts at three mobile drive-through markets in Toppenish, Yakima and Ellensburg. The Beef Counts – Washington’s Beef Community United Against Hunger --- program is celebrating its 10th anniversary of providing nutritious beef to hungry families.
“For a decade, Washington’s Beef Community has been an integral part of feeding the folks who are most in need,” said Jason Clark, president and CEO of Second Harvest. “The top-quality roasts they provide are especially important this year as we all navigate the pandemic.” The funds to provide beef through Second Harvest’s Mobile Markets are raised throughout the year by Washington’s beef farmers and ranchers and the Agri Beef Company. The donated beef is specially cut, packaged and shipped in-kind from Agri-Beef’s Washington Beef processing plant in Toppenish.
“Our Beef Counts program has provided more than 2.5 million beef servings to hungry families since it began in 2010. We are pleased to provide Second Harvest with much needed high-quality beef protein,” Yakima area rancher Darrell Winters said. “In the past 10 years, our Beef Community has donated nearly $2 million worth of beef for the dinner tables of our neighbors in need.”
In addition to the beef – a two-and-half-pound roast – Mobile Market clients will receive fresh food items such as potatoes, apples, onions, and bread products. The beef donation adds a nutrient-dense protein item to the mix of foods distributed to provide a complete, nutritious holiday meal box.
Mobile Market Details:
- Tuesday Dec. 8 12-2 p.m. Legends Casino Hotel parking lot 580 Fort Rd, Toppenish
- Wednesday Dec. 9 12-2 p.m. Yakima State Fair Park 1301 South Fair Ave., Yakima
- Friday Dec. 11 12-2 p.m. Armory Bldg. parking lot 901 East 7th Ave., Ellensburg
Distributions are open to the public. FREE beef, produce and other perishable groceries will be provided to anyone in need, while supplies last. These will be drive-through distributions with volunteers putting food into participants’ cars. There will be walk-up options available as well.
To learn more about the Beef Counts program, or to donate visit: wabeef.org/beef-counts. To learn more about Second Harvest, visit 2-harvest.org.