KENNEWICK, WA - If you're looking to save money for your kids' college tuition, a pre-paid college savings plan could help.
The savings plan is called "GET" which stands for Guaranteed Education Tuition, which is a part of the Washington College Savings Plan, also known as WA529. Parents can save money and its value won't decrease over time.
College units can be purchased in advance for college education.
The director of the program, Luke Minor, tells me you can purchase 100 units, which would equal to 1 year's worth of tuition. He says the amount placed in savings will keep pace with in-state tuition and state mandated fees.
"The great thing is you can use your benefits at any institution in the state of Washington, any community colleges, technical colleges outside of Washington and even schools in other countries, so it's really flexible on how you can use the program," he explained.
Minor says the price of one unit is $114.01. Some tips offered on their website were skipping the daily latte and saving the money instead,
placing your income tax aside for the fund or you can start by saving $5 per day and in 10 years you'd have accumulated over $18,000.
"Not all families qualify for financial aid, but not all families can pay out of pocket for college costs so saving in advance is a great way for families to fund that college experience. Start when that child is very young and have those years to save to be able to pay for college expenses and ultimately reduce student loan debt."
You need to be a resident of Washington to open an account, but after that you can use it out of state and even out of the country.
You can click here to learn more about the program and how you can sign-up.
Enrollment closes at the end of this month on May 31 and won't open back up until November.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.