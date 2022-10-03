Washington schools celebrate farm to schools month with Taste Washington Day

ELLENSBURG, Wash. - October is National Farm to Schools Month and several Washington schools are kicking off the celebration with Taste Washington Day on October 5.
Farm to Schools is a campaign meant to bring healthy meal options, produced locally to schools.
Taste Washington Day will include incorporating local options into school meals. Some schools will bring in local farmers to talk about their food and also participate in the Washington Apple Crunch - where students will all bite into a Washington apple at the same time.
The Ellensburg School District will participate in Taste Washington Day this year. The Child Nutrition Director Alexandra Epstein-Solfield said the district not only aims to provide healthy meals during October but throughout the school year.
"It really always has been an important goal of mine and then it just sort of coincided with some of the supply chain issues we're having," Epstein-Solfield said.
Sourcing its food from local farmers helped ESD bypass some of those problems. Thanks to a grant from the Department of Agriculture, it was also able to buy local and organic beef and pork for its school meals.
According to the Annette Slonim, the Farm to School lead at DOA, the cost, extra labor and distribution of healthier food are the biggest barriers for schools not being able to participate in these campaigns or provide healthier options in general.
DOA received $5 million in the 2021-2023 congressional biannual budget to create a purchasing program for school districts so they can buy local healthier options.
"We're really able to address the budgetary constraints by reimbursing districts for their purchases of local foods," Slonim said.
ESD received $16 thousand dollars, most of which, it used on the meat. Epstein-Solfield said the district wouldn't have been able to buy the meat without the grant.
Slonim said they hope the grant helps increase school meal budgets by starting a cycle. Ideally, the grant would allow schools to buy better, healthier food, leading to more students eating lunch at school.
Since budgets are often based off how many students eat school meals, this could help the school meal budget increase.
The Washington State School Nutrition Association is also helping promote Taste Washington Day and Farm to School Campaigns. Spokesperson for the national organization Diane Pratt-Heavner said teaching kids healthy eating habits in schools is important. According to her, kids are more willing to try new foods they know it is grown in their community.
"If we can use this program to introduce kids to fruits and vegetables they haven't tried at home, we'll not only be modeling healthy behavior but really instilling life long healthy habits," Pratt-Heavner said.
You can see the list of participating districts HERE.
