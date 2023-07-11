OLYMPIA, Wash.- The Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) has announced that Washington is one of just 11 states to achieve the highest level of compliance under this year's federal review of special education instruction and services.
The review is part of an annual report by the U.S. Department of Education that reviews each state's compliance with the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) and student outcomes.
“I could not be prouder of our state,” said State Superintendent Chris Reykdal. “Over the last 5 years, our Legislature has made historic investments in supports for students with disabilities; we’ve established coordinated, statewide efforts to make systemic improvements to our services; and our educators and school leaders are implementing new guidance with intention and enthusiasm."
Washington has always met the requirements for compliance with IDEA according to a press release from OSPI, but this is the first year the state has also met student outcome goals.
Student outcomes are based on measures including participation and achievement on state and federal assessments in math and reading, as well as graduation rates.
According to OSPI student outcome efforts have included:
- The Inclusionary Practices Professional Development Project to increase the amount of time that students with disabilities learn in general education settings with other students.
- State investments in transitions and employment for students with disabilities.
- Equitable graduation pathways for all students.
- Increased access to career and technical education for students with disabilities.
- Rigorous achievement targets for students with disabilities.
