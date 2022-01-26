Washington sees first flu-related deaths in two years

OLYMPIA – Three Washington citizens, all over age 65, make up the first reports in the state of flu-related deaths in around two years, according to the Washington State Department of Health. Little was released about the individuals.
Last year saw historically low flu activity in the state, with no deaths. Before, the 2019-2020 flu season saw 114 related deaths, with 36 by this time of year. The gap between deaths is presumed to be due to the increase in COVID-19 precautions.
The DOH recommends getting your flu shots as well as COVID-19 vaccinations to prevent getting both viruses at once.
