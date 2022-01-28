WASHINGTON STATE - A bill going through the Washington Senate is seeking MRI coverage for those at high risk of breast cancer.
If approved, SB 5716 would require insurance companies to cover preventative magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) for the high risk population in the state.
The bill was introduced and sponsored by Senator Sharon Brown (R) of Eastern Washington and Senator Manka Dhingra (D) of Western Washington.
According to the Washington Department of Health, breast cancer is the most frequently diagnosed cancer and the second leading cause of cancer deaths for women in the state.
For more information on SB 5716, updates are available through the Washington State Legislature.
The bill is in committee right now after a public hearing took place on Friday, January 21st. To watch the full hearing, click here.