- Mid-career pay: $136,000

- Early career pay: $90,800

- Percent high meaning: data unavailable

- Percent STEM degrees: 10%

Charles R. Drew University was founded in 1966 in the wake of the Watts Rebellion with the goal of halting disparities in health care. CDU offers a wide range of degrees and certificates in the medical field, including nursing, X-ray technology, medicine, biomedical science, computed tomography, and psychology. Since its onset, CDU has graduated more than 10,000 students ready to board the health care industry.