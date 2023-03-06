#48. Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science

- Mid-career pay: $136,000

- Early career pay: $90,800

- Percent high meaning: data unavailable

- Percent STEM degrees: 10%

Charles R. Drew University was founded in 1966 in the wake of the Watts Rebellion with the goal of halting disparities in health care. CDU offers a wide range of degrees and certificates in the medical field, including nursing, X-ray technology, medicine, biomedical science, computed tomography, and psychology. Since its onset, CDU has graduated more than 10,000 students ready to board the health care industry.

OLYMPIA, Wash. - 

Washington’s acute shortage of trained forensic pathologists would be eased under legislation passed unanimously today by the Senate.

The scarcity of forensic pathologists and doctors who perform autopsies has led to months long delays before bodies can be examined, prolonging the agony of families waiting for closure on death investigations.

SB 5523, sponsored by Sen. Manka Dhingra (D-Redmond), would create a student loan repayment program for board-certified forensic pathologists who work in high-need areas of the state for four years. The pathologists would be eligible for up to $25,000 in student loan repayment for each of those four years.

The bill would also expand the training pipeline for forensic pathologists. It would task the Washington Association of Coroners and Medical Examiners with growing the medical residency program and establishing two new advanced medical training fellowships for forensic pathologists, one on each side of the state.

According to testimony submitted to the Senate Higher Education & Workforce Committee and the Senate Ways & Means Committee, the number of board-certified forensic pathologists has been declining for at least a decade, and 90 percent are nearing retirement age. Washington needs about 25 accredited pathologists, but there are only 18 in the state. The Washington Association of County Officials warns that offices in the state are in danger of losing national accreditation.

The bill now moves to the House.