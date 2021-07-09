Washington State Auditors release an accountability audit report for Benton County for 2019

OLYMPIA, WA - The Office of the Washington State Auditor has released an accountability audit report for Benton County.
State Auditors found the Sheriff's Office lacked proper oversight over the issuance, usage, disposal, and tracking of training firearms and ammunition at the county.
In 2019 the Sheriff's Office used a county-based software system to manage "Small and attractive assets" (like pistols, rifles, safety equipment, cameras, and radios) but did not track practice ammo. The sheriff's Office considers it a consumable asset and has never tracked it.
The Office implemented a new policy in October 2020 with standard tracking procedures.
Below is the full report from the Washington State Auditor: