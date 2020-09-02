OLYMPIA, Wash. - The Washington State Board for Community and Technical Colleges is holding a special meeting today at 3:30 p.m.
The Board will be discussing what the recommended method is for distributing the Governor's Emergency Education Relief (GEER) fund.
Governor Jay Inslee said $44 million from federal funds will be shared with the state's 34 community and technical colleges. The fund was provided to U.S. governors through the CARES act.
The meeting will be online and is open to the public. To watch, you can go to the Washington State Board for Community and Technical Colleges website. You can also call in at (253) 215-8782.