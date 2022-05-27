Washington state confirms first case of monkeypox

OLYMPIA, Wash. -
Seattle and King County announced the first confirmed case of monkeypox in Washington State.
According to Washington State Department of Health, the King County resident did not need to be hospitalized and is isolating at home.
The DOH and Public Health of Seattle and King County (PHSKC) is working to identify others who may have been exposed.
PHSKC says people who had close or intimate exposure to a person with monkeypox should get a vaccine for monkeypox.
DOH and the CDC are working together to provide a vaccine to people exposed to the disease.
“Despite the news of multiple cases nationwide, monkeypox is a very rare disease in the United States and the Washington resident who tested positive does not pose a public health risk,” said Umair A. Shah, MD, MPH, Secretary of Health.
Transmission of monkeypox requires close interaction with a symptomatic individual. According to the CDC, brief interactions that do not involve physical contact and healthcare interactions conducted using appropriate protective equipment are not high risk.
People who may have symptoms of monkeypox should contact their healthcare provider. Before the visit, they should notify their healthcare provider that they are concerned about monkeypox, and whether they recently had close contact with a person who had a similar rash or a person who has been diagnosed with monkeypox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.