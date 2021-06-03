YAKIMA, WA - Wednesday afternoon, the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force (PNVOTF) and the Washington State Department of Corrections (WADOC) arrived at the 100 block of Tampico Park Rd to arrest a man on his warrants.
 
Once the man was arrested the WADOC called the Washington State Patrol Bomb Squad after finding two active pipe bombs. The Bomb Squad rendered the bombs inert.
 
 
The man was wanted for failure to comply with probation, escape community custody, and assault 2nd degree. The wanted person refused to exit the home after many attempts using a PA system. K9 Zuza was given the command to search and enter the home. K9 Zuza and Deputy Ward found the wanted person hiding in a crawl space. The man gave up and was arrested without incident once faced with K9 Zuza.
 
PNVOTF will be charging the man with possession of explosive devices. He is currently being held at the county jail on his warrants.

