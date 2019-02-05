PASCO,WA- The Washington State Department of Ecology investigated a possible fuel leakage into the Snake River Tuesday afternoon.

This was after a semi-truck transporting cattle from Canada to Wallula, Washington went off the road and almost into the river at the last intersection at Sacajewea Park Rd Monday afternoon.

When the truck crashed two diesel tanks were destroyed spilling a reported 140 gallons of fuel into the soil near the river. Gateway Carriers the trucking company involved in the accident hired NRC Environmental who put 400 feet of what they call "boom" along the shoreline to protect the river.

The Department of Ecology believes once the truck is towed from the bottom of the Snake River Bridges they will be able to clean the soil without any of the fuel getting into the river.