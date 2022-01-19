Washington - It's been almost two years since the first COVID-19 case was detected in the U.S. That first case, in Washington state and now the state Department of Health is seeing a surge in cases, but they hope it will decline with he increase in vaccinations.
Wednesday morning the Department of Health held a briefing on what to expect with the state's vaccines. As of Tuesday, almost 80% of kids ages 5-11 in the state of Washington had received their first dose.
Just over 70% are fully vaccinated.
Despite the growing number of vaccinations, hospitals across the state are reaching their capacity. The state has called on the National Guard for help.
Umair Shah, Secretary of Health, says they are working with the healthcare authority and DSHS regarding the acute care system and capacities.
Liaison's from the National Guard are deployed to several hospitals and testings sites. Some service members are being sent to Emergency Departments and others testing cites, some of which are in Yakima and the Tri-Cities.
With the free home testing kits that are available to be ordered via USPS, you will also be able to receive and additional 4 kits through insurance.
As far as masks, it's important to think about the high transmissibility rates the different variant have and what mask will best protect you from that variant.
With Omicron, it's important to wear a KN95 or N95 for maximum protection and if you have any symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who recently tested for COVID-19, make sure to get tested.
Below, you'll find links to where you can get tested or schedule you vaccine.
Yakima County Vaccine Locations
Yakima County Booster Locations
Benton & Franklin County Testing Sites