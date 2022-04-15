BENTON COUNTY, Wash. -
Washington State Department of Health is taking disciplinary action against several healthcare providers in the state.
WSDOH is disciplining 20 healthcare providers in counties across the state, three of them in Benton County.
WSDOH is taking disciplinary action against naturopathic physician Virginia L. Frazer after the Board of Naturopathy charged her with unprofessional conduct.
WSDOH says Frazer is not cooperating after she was contacted about complaints related to her disclosing confidential medical records.
WSDOH says Frazer would also give medical and religious exemptions to parents of the children that she provided pediatric care so the parents could avoid immunizing their children.
WSDOH is disciplining Brooke Rachel Burnett for multiple gross misdemeanors and felonies between 1991 and 2019.
WSDOH says Burnett's conviction in those misdemeanors includes forgery and driving under the influence.
WSDOH says Burnett has agreed to a substance use disorder program.
