WASHINGTON STATE - The Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs is providing the updates below on the status of each of our four State Veterans Homes as well as status information on PPE and appreciation to the community for their support during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

All State Veterans Homes

We are proactively testing all of our residents and staff members. We know that many carriers of COVID-19, of all ages, have no symptoms but are able to spread the virus without knowing it. That is why we believe the proactive step of testing all residents and staff, even if they are not experiencing symptoms, is an important tool. Even after this testing is complete, we will continue to re-test any resident with COVID-19 symptoms. Testing information is updated regularly on our website at www.dva.wa.gov/covid.

Spokane Veterans Home

We are saddened to report the passing of the fourth and fifth Spokane Veterans Home Residents, following their diagnosis with COVID-19. The two residents announced in this release were being cared for at the Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center. We mourn the loss of these brave Veterans and who selflessly served in our Armed Forces, and the spouse of a veteran, and offer our condolences to their family members and friends.

The total number of Spokane Veterans Home Residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 45. We will continue re-testing any resident with symptoms and we will conduct regular proactive testing for all residents.

As of May 6, a total of 34 SVH residents have been transferred to the VAMC to receive care in their specialized COVID-19 Unit. Several residents are also being cared for in area hospitals. One resident prefers to receive care in the Spokane Veterans Home. This resident is in a private room in an area that has been isolated from other rooms and will receive care from a dedicated team of staff to minimize the risk of exposure to any other staff or residents.

We will begin welcoming our Spokane Veterans Home Residents back from the Mann-Grandstaff VAMC after they have 2 negative COVID-19 tests within 24 hours. A special COVID-19 Recovery Wing has been established at the Spokane Veterans Home and residents will remain in this quarantine area for 14 days as a precaution, prior to moving back to their own room. We anticipate our first three recovered Veterans will return Home this week.

We have had 23 staff members test positive for COVID-19, several have recovered and have returned to work after meeting all return to work requirements. To each of our WDVA Family, we send you our best wishes for a speedy recovery and return to work.