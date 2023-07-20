Fire

OLYMPIA, Wash.- The State Fire Marshal's Office shared vehicle fire safety tips in a press release on Thursday.

Between 2018 and 2022, 17,565 incidents involving vehicles on fire happened for a total loss of $181 million, making up over 13 percent of fire incidents in those five years.

The State Fire Marshal's Office recommends to take these actions if a vehicle catches fire:

  • Pull over as fast as safely possible.
  • Turn off the engine.
  • Leave the vehicle immediately and do not try to fight the fire.
  • Call 911 immediately.
  • Do not open hoods or trunks if there's a fire in them as it could cause the fire to grow.
  • Stay at least 100 feet away from the vehicle and away from traffic.

Here are some tips from the State Fire Marshal's Office on how to prevent a vehicle fire:

  • Service cars regularly.
  • Keep gas cans and propane tanks away from passengers and make sure they are tightly sealed and upright.
  • Keep windows open to stop fumes from building up if driving with gas cans or propane tanks in the vehicle.
  • Drive safely to avoid an accident.
  • For electric cars, follow manufacturer's instructions for charging and install a residual current device with the car's charger which will shut off power if an electrical fault is detected.