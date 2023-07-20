OLYMPIA, Wash.- The State Fire Marshal's Office shared vehicle fire safety tips in a press release on Thursday.

Between 2018 and 2022, 17,565 incidents involving vehicles on fire happened for a total loss of $181 million, making up over 13 percent of fire incidents in those five years.

The State Fire Marshal's Office recommends to take these actions if a vehicle catches fire:

Pull over as fast as safely possible.

Turn off the engine.

Leave the vehicle immediately and do not try to fight the fire.

Call 911 immediately.

Do not open hoods or trunks if there's a fire in them as it could cause the fire to grow.

Stay at least 100 feet away from the vehicle and away from traffic.

Here are some tips from the State Fire Marshal's Office on how to prevent a vehicle fire: