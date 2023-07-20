OLYMPIA, Wash.- The State Fire Marshal's Office shared vehicle fire safety tips in a press release on Thursday.
Between 2018 and 2022, 17,565 incidents involving vehicles on fire happened for a total loss of $181 million, making up over 13 percent of fire incidents in those five years.
The State Fire Marshal's Office recommends to take these actions if a vehicle catches fire:
- Pull over as fast as safely possible.
- Turn off the engine.
- Leave the vehicle immediately and do not try to fight the fire.
- Call 911 immediately.
- Do not open hoods or trunks if there's a fire in them as it could cause the fire to grow.
- Stay at least 100 feet away from the vehicle and away from traffic.
Here are some tips from the State Fire Marshal's Office on how to prevent a vehicle fire:
- Service cars regularly.
- Keep gas cans and propane tanks away from passengers and make sure they are tightly sealed and upright.
- Keep windows open to stop fumes from building up if driving with gas cans or propane tanks in the vehicle.
- Drive safely to avoid an accident.
- For electric cars, follow manufacturer's instructions for charging and install a residual current device with the car's charger which will shut off power if an electrical fault is detected.
