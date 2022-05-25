Washington State Fire Marshal releases tips for Wildfire Awareness Month

OLYMPIA, Wash. —
The Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office is stressing the importance of wildfire season preparedness this May, National Wildfire Awareness Month. According to the Northwest Coordination Center, over 674,000 acres were burned in more than 1,800 fires in Washington during 2021.
It recommends preparing your property to decrease the chances of anything nearby catching fire, staying vigilant in fire safety and preparing your family for emergencies.
The following actions are recommended for your property:
- Clear fallen leaves, pine needles, branches, and other debris from roof valleys and gutters. Remember to use extra caution when working on ladders whenever accessing your roof or gutters.
- Remove any flammable materials on the ground around your home, deck, porch, or patio out to a minimum of 5 feet. This includes any mulch, dead leaves or pine needles, shrubs or other plants and material for construction projects. Wood piles should be kept at a minimum of 30 feet from your home or other structure.
- Make sure trees are limbed at least 10 feet up to reduce the likelihood of a fire getting into the tops of trees.
- Plants that are within 30 feet of your home should be well-watered and spaced to avoid fire moving from plant to plant.
- Grass and weeds should be mowed to a height no more than 2 to 3 inches.
- Keep all vegetation, including grass hydrated.
- Whenever possible, use fire-resistant materials for any home improvement projects.
- Attic and garage vents should be screened with 1/8-inch metal mesh material, or a fire resistive vent design should be used, to prevent ember penetration during the windy conditions of a wildfire.
- Prepare your community by working with your neighbors. Remember, ignition of one home within a neighborhood will threaten other homes so encourage all neighbors within wildfire risk areas to work together to reduce the community risk.
The State Fire Marshal's Office says to create a Wildfire Action Plan to prepare your family for emergency evacuations at a moment's notice.
- An evacuation plan should include alternate routes out of the area and prepacked essentials including medications, family records, credit cards, a change of clothing and enough food and water for each household member for up to 72 hours.
- Create a family communication plan that designates an out-of-area friend or relative as a point of contact to be a single source of communication among family members in case of separation.
- Be aware of family, friends, or neighbors who have disabilities who require assistance and additional lead-time in order to prepare for a disaster.
- Remember to prepare a plan for pets and other animals.
- If there is a wildfire alert system available in your area, consider signing up to receive notifications.
- When told to evacuate, go promptly and safely. If you feel unsafe at any time during a wildfire, do not wait for an evacuation order – leave immediately. Do not return home until directed by emergency personnel.
