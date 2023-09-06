Yakima firefighters provide fire safety and prevention training to local elementary school students

 OLYMPIA, Wash.-  The Washington State Fire Marshal's Office has released tips for the elderly to stay safe during a fire. 

Those over the age of 65 are at the highest risk of dying in a fire according to the State Fire Marshal's Office. 

In Washington last year 63% of those that died in a fire were over the age of 50. 

The State Fire Marshal's Officer offers the following tips to stay safe: 

  • Have working smoke alarms in the home. Test the smoke alarms monthly.
  • If you are hard of hearing, install a smoke alarm with strobe lights or a shaker. 
  • When cooking do not leave the room. Don't place flammable items near the stove or oven. 
  • If you own a fireplace or wood stove have them inspected every year. 
  • Make sure you have two ways to exit the home. Create an escape plan. 
  • When using a space heating make sure it is at least three feet away from anything that can burn. 
  • Avoid open flames if possible like candles. 
  • Avoid smoking in bed or around oxygen tanks. 
  • have one fire extinguisher near every hazard, Like your stove or fireplace. 
  • If you use a walker or wheelchair check all exits to make sure you can exit safely through them. 

Fore more information call the State Fire Marshals office at (360) 596-3929