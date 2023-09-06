OLYMPIA, Wash.- The Washington State Fire Marshal's Office has released tips for the elderly to stay safe during a fire.
Those over the age of 65 are at the highest risk of dying in a fire according to the State Fire Marshal's Office.
In Washington last year 63% of those that died in a fire were over the age of 50.
The State Fire Marshal's Officer offers the following tips to stay safe:
- Have working smoke alarms in the home. Test the smoke alarms monthly.
- If you are hard of hearing, install a smoke alarm with strobe lights or a shaker.
- When cooking do not leave the room. Don't place flammable items near the stove or oven.
- If you own a fireplace or wood stove have them inspected every year.
- Make sure you have two ways to exit the home. Create an escape plan.
- When using a space heating make sure it is at least three feet away from anything that can burn.
- Avoid open flames if possible like candles.
- Avoid smoking in bed or around oxygen tanks.
- have one fire extinguisher near every hazard, Like your stove or fireplace.
- If you use a walker or wheelchair check all exits to make sure you can exit safely through them.
Fore more information call the State Fire Marshals office at (360) 596-3929
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.