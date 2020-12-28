Washington State firework sales and discharge rules: New Year’s Eve

Olympia, WA – The State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO) wishes to remind residents of the rules for legal discharge of fireworks as we head into the New Year’s Holiday.
Per RCW 70.77.395, fireworks may now be legally purchased through Thursday, December 31, and only between the hours of 12:00pm and 11:00pm.
Fireworks may only be discharged from Thursday, December 31 at 6:00pm to Friday, January 1 at 1:00am.
Statewide Sales and Discharge Period Allowed by RCW 70.77.395
Date
Sales Period
Discharge Period
December 27 to December 30
12:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
No Discharge
December 31
12:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
6:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. midnight
January 1
No Sales
12:00 a.m. midnight to 1:00 a.m.
A number of cities and counties have restricted or banned the sale and discharge of fireworks. Other counties have modified the type of fireworks that can be purchased. Always be sure to check with your local jurisdiction before purchasing or discharging fireworks.
The SFMO encourages those who purchase fireworks this year to enjoy them safely and gather in compliance with public health guidelines within their individual counties.
For more information, contact the State Fire Marshal’s Office at (360) 596-3929.