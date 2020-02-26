KENNEWICK, WA - The Washington State Fraternal Order of Police is joining in the request of an internal investigation of Benton County Sheriff Jerry Hatcher's currently pending issues.
In a letter released on Wednesday, Feb. 26, The Washington State FOP stated that it has been aware of announcements given to the public by the Benton County Deputy Sheriff's Guild, the Benton County Board of Commissioners, and various other groups in response to the media's coverage of Sheriff Hatcher's alleged activities since late September, 2019.
The Washington State FOP says in the letter that it is supportive of the Deputy Sheriff's Guild's decision to no longer support Sheriff Hatcher.
The Washington State FOP finishes its letter by stating that it is joining in the request of an internal investigation of Sheriff Hatcher's currently pending issues, and that "both the members of Benton County Sheriff's Guild and the greater Benton County community and residents deserve such action."