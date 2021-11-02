TUMWATER, WA — In a unanimous decision, the state Court of Appeals affirmed a Washington State Department of Labor & Industries (L&I) decision ordering the Port of Tacoma to pay workers for all travel time on work trips to China and Texas.
The decision confirms L&I’s longstanding administrative policy which provides interpretation and guidance to employers in Washington related to employee travel and other issues.
“Paying workers for their time is a basic value. This case reaffirms the worker’s right to be paid when their employer requires them to travel out of town for the job,” said L&I Director Joel Sacks. “All employers need to make sure their travel policies reflect this decision to ensure they’re following the law.”
In the past, some employers applied a less protective federal standard that excludes certain travel time outside of normal business hours. The new court decision makes clear, however, employers must pay for all travel time.