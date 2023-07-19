OLYMPIA, Wash.- The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is inviting new applications to become a certified master hunter.
WDFW administers the Master Hunter permit program to skilled volunteers who are willing to help state efforts to support the public and Washington wildlife.
The program is designed to promote safe, lawful, and ethical hunting in Washington.
"To qualify for the program, applicants must demonstrate a high skill level and be committed to lawful and ethical hunting practices," said David Whipple, WDFW hunter education division manager.
Interested individuals are encouraged to enroll in the program to prepare for the comprehensive test.
“Master hunters are expected to be knowledgeable on many aspects of WDFW and the agency mission–so the test is fairly comprehensive, and applicants only get one chance to re-take the exam,” Whipple explained.
Volunteers are expected to give 15,000 volunteer hours each year to the program.
According to WDFW, there is an upcoming in-person orientation on July 25, 2023.
If interested, applications are open from now until August 15, 2023, for more information about eligibility and application requirements visit the WDFW website
