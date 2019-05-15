Washington state named the best state in the country

NBC - The home of Amazon and Microsoft is tops in a new ranking.

Washington state has been named the best state in the country. That's according to U.S. News and World Report's rankings of the best states in America for 2019.

Washington state, which has the nation's fastest growing economy and a booming tech sector, jumped from fifth place last year to take the top spot this year.

The rankings were based on multiple criteria including opportunity, economy, health care, education, safety and health care.

New Hampshire takes second place honors, followed by Minnesota, Utah and Vermont.

Last year, the honor went to Iowa, which dropped to number 14 in this year's rankings.