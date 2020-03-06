WASHINGTON STATE- Nurses part of the Washington State Nurses Association Union assures communities in a statement today they are ready for Coronavirus cases, but calls the Center for Disease Control out for not having proper safety preparations protocol in place.

Union leaders from across the state issued a joint statement Friday calling for the CDC to be more prepared and give more detailed instruction for healthcare workers in order to not jeopardize their own health.

Read the full statement here:

AFT Presi­dent Randi Weingarten said:

“Nursing profes­sionals, techs, respi­ra­tory thera­pists and the other workers supporting patient care are at ground zero of this public health crisis, and their voices must be a key part of devel­oping a national plan to address coron­avirus. Failing to provide adequate protec­tion to health­care workers increases the risk that they will spread the infec­tion, and failing to protect them weakens our response.

“Unfor­tu­nately, both the CDC and the Occupa­tional Safety and Health Admin­is­tra­tion have done little thus far to engage with workers, and to make sure they’re clear on the proto­cols for respi­ra­tory protec­tion and exposure to infec­tious disease. That, coupled with these rollbacks, is a troubling sign of our government’s ability to manage this threat to our communities.”

Service Employees Inter­na­tional Union Presi­dent Mary Kay Henry said:

“The Trump admin­is­tra­tion has left health­care workers in the dark by spreading misin­for­ma­tion, delaying the release of guide­lines and best practices devel­oped by public health experts, and is putting the health of the stock market above the health of people.

“Nurses, lab techs, environ­mental service workers, dietary aides, caregivers and doctors in our hospi­tals, nursing homes and commu­ni­ties are in direct contact with patients, meaning these workers are at high risk of contracting or spreading illnesses. In the face of a health emergency, it is more impor­tant than ever to ensure these workers are prepared with the right equip­ment and ready to take action — not left wondering how to keep themselves, their patients and their families healthy.

“Further­more, everyone on the front­lines of care — from hospital workers to home care workers — must have afford­able health­care and paid sick time they can count on. No one should have to go to work sick because they are worried about being penal­ized or missing a day’s pay; and no one should have to postpone or forgo treat­ment because they can’t afford the bill.

“The Trump admin­is­tra­tion, the CDC and OSHA must put worker and patient safety — not cost reduc­tion —first. As the largest union of health­care workers, SEIU will continue to push the Trump admin­is­tra­tion to improve its response. This situa­tion shows the power that working people have when we join together in unions, and it is a good example of why every worker should have the oppor­tu­nity to join a union — no matter where they work.”

SEIU 1199 Execu­tive Vice Presi­dent Jane Hopkins, RN, said:

“When nurses and caregivers are told they don’t have to wear proper respi­ra­tory protec­tion, or that paper masks are good enough — whether that message comes from the CDC or the hospi­tals— it is a message that is damaging to the health and safety of our caregivers and our commu­ni­ties. Caregivers at the bedside know that N95 or better respi­ra­tory protec­tion is essen­tial for their safety as workers at risk of repeated exposure to the novel coronavirus.

“As front­line caregivers, we are the experts in keeping ourselves and our patients safe. Not providing adequate protec­tions for health­care workers not only puts caregivers at risk but puts patients at risk as well. We are calling on the CDC to make the safety of health­care workers, and thus our patients, the first priority by creating and commu­ni­cating clear guidance to hospi­tals on ensuring the highest possible standard of respi­ra­tory protec­tion for health­care workers.

“The CDC and other public health agencies must consult with health­care workers when setting these standards for respi­ra­tory protec­tion during this public health crisis. We under­stand the threat we are facing, and we know what we need to provide the best care possible to our patients. Anything less than N95 respi­ra­tors is not good enough.”

Washington State Nurses Associ­a­tion Execu­tive Director Sally Watkins, who is based at the epicenter of the outbreak in the U.S., said:

“Nurses, doctors and other health­care workers stand ready to respond to this crisis, but they should not have to sacri­fice their own health, or risk infecting their loved ones. Front­line workers need assur­ance from the federal govern­ment that they’ll be protected. In Washington state, we have heard from nurses that they don’t feel they have the personal protec­tive equip­ment (PPE) they need, are not getting adequate real-time training, and don’t feel prepared.

“Lowering the standards for protec­tive gear will weaken the ability of nurses and other front­line caregivers to safely care for their patients in this public health emergency. N95 respi­ra­tors are the neces­sary and minimum protec­tion for our nurses and health­care workers.

“We are calling on the CDC to proac­tively and effec­tively target the supply of respi­ra­tors and use other controls to reduce the risk of infec­tion in health­care workers, knowing that our profes­sionals are at the highest risk of infec­tion. The federal govern­ment should do all in its power to increase the supply of N95 respi­ra­tors and other PPE, which includes releasing the national stock­pile and targeting supplies to areas where the outbreak has already occurred; incen­tivizing U.S.-based compa­nies to produce more N95s; and promoting the use of powered air-purifying respi­ra­tors (PAPRs) in health­care settings. Health­care profes­sionals also need training in real time on how to properly use the respi­ra­tors, with oppor­tu­ni­ties to practice and to ask questions.

“The CDC should also immedi­ately do more to promote other key controls, such as isola­tion proto­cols, adequate nurse staffing, delaying unnec­es­sary proce­dures, utilizing telemed­i­cine and improving air venti­la­tion to reduce the presence of viral parti­cles in the air. This crisis requires vigilance from all of us — and it requires that we protect the nurses, doctors and other health­care workers who are fighting to save lives and stem the spread of disease.”

UFCW Inter­na­tional Presi­dent Marc Perrone said:

“Health­care workers repre­sented by UFCW across the country are bravely stepping up to help so many commu­ni­ties confronting the coron­avirus. Keeping our patients and families safe starts with strong leader­ship. UFCW’s 1.3 million members and workers across the country are calling on the CDC and both parties — Repub­li­cans and Democ­rats — to work together to take the bold steps needed to strengthen the government’s response to this crisis before it’s too late.”

UFCW 21 Presi­dent Faye Guenther in Seattle said:

“Our members are displaying extra­or­di­nary courage and dedica­tion at the front­lines of this outbreak in Washington state, and both the safety of our commu­nity and the integrity of our health­care system depend on their ability to do their work safely, By caring for patients with COVID-19, health­care workers are putting themselves at higher risk, and they deserve the highest level of protection.”