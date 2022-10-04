Washington state offers free or reduced cost mammograms for low-income women

WASHINGTON STATE - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. It is a time to remind women over the age of 40, the importance of mammograms for early detection of cancer.
While healthcare can be difficult to access for low-income people, the Yakima Health District can help connect you with free or low-cost mammograms.
Through the Breast, Cervical and Colon Health Program in Washington state, YHD partners with several clinics that provide these exams in Walla Walla, Benton, Franklin, Yakima, Kittitas, Klickitat and Columbia counties.
The Director of Communications for YHD Stephanie Badillo-Sanchez said this program exists because the state understands the importance of early detection.
"Cancer detection early on can save lives," she said.
The Lead Technologist at Ohana Mammography Center Elizabeth Ybarra said mammograms can detect things even before you feel them. One example is calcifications in breast tissue, which are the size of a grain of salt.
"You [come] one year and then you don't come back for three, you've given - if there is something there that has changed - you've given it that long to make changes," Ybarra said.
Access to mammograms in the Yakima Valley decreased in recent years, making the state program all the more important. Ohana is now the only center in the city of Yakima providing mammograms. In the whole valley, there are only three places with the service. Ybarra said she's not really sure why that is.
"I have read a little bit of literature saying, to some, and I can't speak for all the providers - on the internet - it's not always true - just that it's not a value, but it is and I think [for] women, it's their defense," she said.
To be eligible for the program, you must be a woman between 40 and 64-years-old, have limited or no insurance and must have low income.
While men can also get breast cancer, men are not eligible at this time.
For more information on the program you can call 800-535-5016.
