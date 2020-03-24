OLYMPIA, WA - The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission (Parks) and the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) announced the temporary closure of all state-managed parks, wildlife areas and water access areas for at least two weeks starting Wednesday, March 25. The closure is in response to Gov. Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order issued yesterday.
Entrance gates and facilities will be closed, and on-site public services will be suspended. Essential staff will be present to preserve and protect resources.
Camping and other overnight accommodations on state-managed recreation lands will remain closed through April 30.
The public can find the latest information about State Parks and WDFW operations at:
- Parks: state.wa.us/COVID19.
- WDFW: wa.gov/about/covid-19-updates
State land officials and staff appreciate the public’s understanding and cooperation in this unprecedented time.