BEVERLY, Wash. -
Washington State Parks hosted a grand opening and dedication ceremony on April 8 for the refurbished Beverly Bridge. Hikers, bikers and even horse riders gathered for the event.
This restores a large gap in the Palouse to Cascades Trail, now complete at 285 miles long. Before, travelers would have to use the I-90 bridge or use other transportation to cross the Columbia River.
The bridge was a railroad bridge until 1980, when the railroad stopped using that line. In 1982, it was listed in the National Register of Historic Places for its significance in westward expansion.
Unfortunately, a fire destroyed the bridge deck in 2014, making it unsafe.
The Beverly Railroad Bridge was allocated $5.575 million in funding through the 2019-21 capital budget. Due to this funding, bridge construction started in 2020, leading to this opening.
The Beverly Bridge is 3,000 feet long, 85 feet high and crosses the Columbia River, about eight miles south of Vantage.
"We are excited to celebrated this landmark trail connection and to gather together before we venture across this magnificent addition to our cross-state trail on its opening day," said Scott Griffith, Parks region manager. "The Beverly Bridge will be connecting cultures and communities and we are honored to add this to our vast and diverse State Park System."
