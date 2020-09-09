Washington State Parks offers more opportunities to reserve campsites and cabins this fall

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Washington State Parks will extend reservations at select parks around the state later into fall than usual.
This extension is in response to a higher-than-normal demand for camping due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Campers will be able to make a reservation and stay at a state park through Nov. 1.
For many parks, the camping season normally ends Sept. 30, and State Parks stops accepting reservations for the season on Sept. 15. The extension is for the 2020 season only.
Extended camping and reservations include the following state parks:
- Bay View — campsites and all cabins
- Beacon Rock — campsites
- Belfair — campsites and cabins
- Birch Bay — campsites
- Camano Island — campsites and cabins
- Cape Disappointment — campsites
- Illahee — campsites
- Lake Sylvia — campsites
- Larrabee — campsites
- Manchester — campsites
- Millersylvania — camping extended to year-round
- Moran — campsites currently open at 50% capacity
- Penrose Point — campsites
- Potlatch — campsites
- Rainbow Falls — campsites
- Rasar — campsites and cabins
- Scenic Beach — campsites
- Sequim Bay — campsites
- Spencer Spit — campsites currently open at 50% capacity
- Twanoh — campsites
- Twin Harbors — campsites
More details about each park are located here.
State Parks advises campers to plan ahead and make reservations, rather than show up at a park and hope for a vacancy. This ensures campers will have a site or a cabin when they reach their destination. Reserving a cabin or a campsite online or by phone also reduces direct interactions with staff, minimizing the risk of spreading the coronavirus.
To make a reservation, visit washington.goingtocamp.com/, or call 888-CAMPOUT, 888-226-7688.