OLYMPIA, Wash.- The Washington State Parks Recreational Boating Safety Program is reminding the public about boating safety as part of National Safe Boating Week from May 19 to 26.
Washington State Parks wants to remind boaters during this week to make responsible decisions when on the water, including always wearing a life jacket, carrying the right equipment, and never boating under the influence.
National Safe Boating Week kicks off with Wear Your Life Jacket to Work Day. Washington State Parks encourages participants to wear life jackets to work to normalize wearing them on the water and to post them on social media tagged with #WearYourLifeJacketToWorkDay.
According to Washington's recreational boating accident data, in 2022 18 people lost their lives in a fatal accident. Of those people, five people were under the influence, 83% were not wearing a life jacket, and only one had a boater education card.
Washington State Parks is pushing for boaters and paddlers to get educated, to avoid drugs and alcohol when on the water, to bring communication devices, and more on their website.
