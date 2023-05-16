An early heat wave has taken hold in parts of the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for much of the western parts of both Oregon and Washington. The weather service says the temperature at Portland International Airport on Saturday reached 93, breaking a record set in 1973. Residents and officials in the Northwest have been trying to adjust to the likely reality of more frequent heat waves following the fatal “heat dome” weather event that prompted record temperatures and deaths in 2021. Many of those who died were older people who lived alone.